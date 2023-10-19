Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eyeless in Gaza

In siding with Hamas, SA's leaders appear blind to the principles of freedom fighters such as Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu

19 October 2023 - 18:16
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Houses and buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, October 11 2023. Picture: Reuters/Anas al-Sharee
Houses and buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, October 11 2023. Picture: Reuters/Anas al-Sharee

Every day I am more convinced that the best of the ANC is bad for the country. Consider how President Cyril Ramaphosa and international relations minister Naledi Pandor are handling the Israel-Hamas war. For them to side with Hamas doesn’t make sense.

If Hamas are freedom fighters, do they say Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu would have instructed Umkhonto we Sizwe combatants to kill old people in Kakamas because they were white? Freedom fighters don’t unleash barbarism against the innocent in the name of justice. Why then are Ramaphosa and Pandor siding with Hamas, especially since the fire it started is now burning everyone in its path?

The situation is worsened by the bloodthirsty and useless Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His ego is bruised because he was asleep at the wheel and allowed Israel to be penetrated. He is as guilty as Hamas and must go.

As we watch innocent people being killed on both sides of the conflict, where are the Mandelas of the world? No current leader has the moral authority to force the warring parties to sit and listen. 

In a world where an eye for an eye rules, the blind take control.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your says to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

Cabinet wants expanded ICC investigation into Palestine

Gopvernment hasn’t formerly approached the ICC to include the bombing of the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in the Gaza Strip
National
3 hours ago

Dirco: Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians

SA calls on International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes in Gaza
National
1 day ago

US vetoes draft UN Security Council resolution on Gaza

Envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield says the US is working hard at diplomacy, but critics slam ‘hypocrisy’
World
22 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: Eyeless in Gaza
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: We need a broad dialogue on Israel-Gaza ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Toxic cadre ecosystem of ANC repels skills
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Our post-Post Office era
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Multi-Party Charter members must get ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

French-Israeli woman held in Gaza

World / Middle East

Gaza hospital hit: Biden’s peace bid challenged

World / Middle East

Egypt to open Gaza border for aid as protests flare

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.