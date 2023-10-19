Houses and buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, October 11 2023. Picture: Reuters/Anas al-Sharee
Every day I am more convinced that the best of the ANC is bad for the country. Consider how President Cyril Ramaphosa and international relations minister Naledi Pandor are handling the Israel-Hamas war. For them to side with Hamas doesn’t make sense.
If Hamas are freedom fighters, do they say Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu would have instructed Umkhonto we Sizwe combatants to kill old people in Kakamas because they were white? Freedom fighters don’t unleash barbarism against the innocent in the name of justice. Why then are Ramaphosa and Pandor siding with Hamas, especially since the fire it started is now burning everyone in its path?
The situation is worsened by the bloodthirsty and useless Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His ego is bruised because he was asleep at the wheel and allowed Israel to be penetrated. He is as guilty as Hamas and must go.
As we watch innocent people being killed on both sides of the conflict, where are the Mandelas of the world? No current leader has the moral authority to force the warring parties to sit and listen.
In a world where an eye for an eye rules, the blind take control.
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email
LETTER: Eyeless in Gaza
In siding with Hamas, SA's leaders appear blind to the principles of freedom fighters such as Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.