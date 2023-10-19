Cabinet wants expanded ICC investigation into Palestine
Government hasn’t formerly approached the ICC to include the bombing of the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in the Gaza Strip
19 October 2023 - 15:28
SA wants the International Criminal Court (ICC) to expand the scope of its investigation into possible war crimes in Palestinian territories to include the fresh outbreak of violence in the Gaza Strip and Israel.
The ICC started an investigation into war crime allegations in 2021, stemming from the 2014 conflict between Israel and Gaza. The investigation includes the construction of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem after the government of Palestine lodged a formal compliant. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.