Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What are you trying to say, governor?

A response to a Business Day article

01 August 2023 - 14:18
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
“Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has urged emerging markets, including SA, to consolidate their fiscal positions in coming years …” begins the first paragraph of an article on the front page of your newspaper.

No one would accuse Business Day of being sensationalist, but this is not the most thrilling of intros. What actually does it mean? Not just the meaning of “fiscal consolidation” — why is what the governor is saying important to us?

If he is urging his counterparts at the Treasury to cut spending or increase tax or both, is that just a nod to economic rectitude?

Does it signal that he will not hesitate to blame them when he believes he is forced to raise interest rates? Is there a rift between the Reserve Bank and the Treasury?

In other words, what is the real story, in words that ordinary non-economists might understand?

Reginald Rumney

Via email

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.