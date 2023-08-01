Sasol to appeal against ruling on pollution measurement
Sasol wants sulphur dioxide emissions to be measured by rate or load of emission rather than concentration of particles
01 August 2023 - 14:06
Sasol has submitted an appeal against a recent decision by SA’s national air quality officer to reject its request to use an alternative method to measure sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions at its Secunda boiler plant.
The energy and chemicals company approached the officer to request that SO2 emissions be measured by rate or load of emission rather than the concentration of particles...
