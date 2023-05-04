Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Quiet sanctions are already under way

SA has experienced the largest period of net foreign selling of RSA bonds since 1994

04 May 2023 - 15:48
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/REUTERS
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Ramaphosa has lost the West, all because Putin is paying ANC salaries”, May 4).

The evidence of the reaction from the West is already there. After our greylisting SA has experienced the largest period of net foreign selling of RSA bonds since 1994, despite a lucrative carry trade.

In other words, in spite of there being a really good investment case, foreigners are disinvesting. Quiet sanctions, the work of the invisible hand, are already under way.

Richard Bryant
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa has lost the West, all because Putin is paying ANC salaries

SA is suffering from a dearth of competent diplomats who understand foreign policy
