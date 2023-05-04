Investors digest another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve
Peter Bruce’s most recent column refers (“Ramaphosa has lost the West, all because Putin is paying ANC salaries”, May 4).
The evidence of the reaction from the West is already there. After our greylisting SA has experienced the largest period of net foreign selling of RSA bonds since 1994, despite a lucrative carry trade.
In other words, in spite of there being a really good investment case, foreigners are disinvesting. Quiet sanctions, the work of the invisible hand, are already under way.
LETTER: Quiet sanctions are already under way
Richard Bryant
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa has lost the West, all because Putin is paying ANC salaries
