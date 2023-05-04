Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eskom is not a monstrous technical challenge

There are few people in the country with the detailed knowledge and institutional memory of Jan Oberholzer

04 May 2023 - 15:46
Ramokgopa said plans over the next six months to limit power cuts include reducing infrastructure sabotage at Eskom. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FILE PHOTO
Ramokgopa said plans over the next six months to limit power cuts include reducing infrastructure sabotage at Eskom. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FILE PHOTO

Clearly, there are very few people in the country, or even in the world, with the detailed programmatic knowledge and institutional memory of Jan Oberholzer, and who could or would like to give it a go (“Former Eskom COO returns to spearhead crucial projects”, May 3).

But in reality this is not a monstrous technical challenge. If one has 12 identical fossil fuel systems and already have six of them working and synchronised to the grid, then one just needs to repeat the commissioning process another six times.

Similarly with Koeberg. The two systems have been working for 30 years and are now getting major overhauls, which surely has been done previously in the world.

These are large and involved tasks, but they are not ground-breaking. There just needs to be solid attention to project management, quality control, loss control and cost control.

After that someone just quickly needs to build or renew another 15GW of power plant. That is the challenge.

Richard Young 
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Former Eskom COO returns to spearhead crucial projects

Jan Oberholzer will oversee the completion of Medupi, Kusile and Koeberg upgrades, boosting SA’s power grid
National
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa has lost the West, all ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Foreign investment is ready to flip the switch in ...
Opinion
3.
CARL KRUGER: Here’s the thing about copper
Opinion
4.
SIMON BARBER: SA out of step as Brics partners ...
Opinion
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Iconoclastic wines from an ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Former Eskom COO returns to spearhead crucial projects

National

STEPHEN SADIE: Governance entropy at Eskom

Opinion / On My Mind

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.