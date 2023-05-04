Investors digest another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve
Clearly, there are very few people in the country, or even in the world, with the detailed programmatic knowledge and institutional memory of Jan Oberholzer, and who could or would like to give it a go (“Former Eskom COO returns to spearhead crucial projects”, May 3).
But in reality this is not a monstrous technical challenge. If one has 12 identical fossil fuel systems and already have six of them working and synchronised to the grid, then one just needs to repeat the commissioning process another six times.
Similarly with Koeberg. The two systems have been working for 30 years and are now getting major overhauls, which surely has been done previously in the world.
These are large and involved tasks, but they are not ground-breaking. There just needs to be solid attention to project management, quality control, loss control and cost control.
After that someone just quickly needs to build or renew another 15GW of power plant. That is the challenge.
Richard Young
LETTER: Eskom is not a monstrous technical challenge
There are few people in the country with the detailed knowledge and institutional memory of Jan Oberholzer
Former Eskom COO returns to spearhead crucial projects
