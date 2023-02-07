LETTER: Job reservation or job prioritising?

Fears about supply shortages have followed the shutdown of a major export terminal after an earthquake in Turkey
DA MP Michael Bagraim’s letter on his opposition to job reservation refers (“Job reservation nightmare”, February 8). I disagree with two of the arguments he advances; the third, regarding economic growth, is beyond my academic knowledge.
When we speak of reserving certain jobs and industries for locals, we aren’t referring to jobs that require scarce skills or “adequately qualified” people. We are referring to jobs that require unskilled or semi-skilled labour. Bagraim will agree that being a waiter or petrol attendant does not require one to be highly qualified.
His second argument has become trite. There is nothing “xenophobic” about reserving certain jobs and industries for locals. It’s a normal practice in other African countries such as Botswana and Zimbabwe. Why doesn’t he accuse these countries of xenophobia? Besides, the SA government has a socio-political responsibility to prioritise the interests of its citizens.
Ayanda Sakhile Zulu,Via email
