LETTER: Job reservation or job prioritising?

The SA government has a socio-political responsibility to prioritise the interests of its citizens

07 February 2023 - 17:58
Work seekers are shown seated on a pavement in Johannesburg. File photo: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Work seekers are shown seated on a pavement in Johannesburg. File photo: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

DA MP Michael Bagraim’s letter on his opposition to job reservation refers (“Job reservation nightmare”, February 8). I disagree with two of the arguments he advances; the third, regarding economic growth, is beyond my academic knowledge.

When we speak of reserving certain jobs and industries for locals, we aren’t referring to jobs that require scarce skills or “adequately qualified” people. We are referring to jobs that require unskilled or semi-skilled labour. Bagraim will agree that being a waiter or petrol attendant does not require one to be highly qualified.

His second argument has become trite. There is nothing “xenophobic” about reserving certain jobs and industries for locals. It’s a normal practice in other African countries such as Botswana and Zimbabwe. Why doesn’t he accuse these countries of xenophobia? Besides, the SA government has a socio-political responsibility to prioritise the interests of its citizens.

Ayanda Sakhile Zulu,
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

