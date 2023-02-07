WATCH: Energy transition to dominate talks at Mining Indaba

Market participants view the Fed chair’s appearance at the Economic Club as a chance to offer more clarity on where rates are headed
Governing party will need to make what might seem unimaginable sacrifices for the good of the country
President urges business and others to work with government to ‘let us find solutions for the common good of our country’
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
There were fewer than 50,000 Teslas in its fleet, less than half the 100,000 the company said it would order by the end of 2022
Divisions within government on how to stabilise the electricity supply do not inspire confidence
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Tuesday’s multisector walkouts and street protests come a day after pension reform legislation began its passage through parliament
SuperSport have punched above their weight this season despite limited resources, with coach Gavin Hunt saying the club will continue blooding youngsters from youth structures
The futuristic two-seater is unlike anything previously seen from Nissan
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s opening address at the African Mining Indaba outlined areas of immediate focus in addressing rolling blackouts, but provided scant detail on how that would be achieved.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a keynote address to more than 7,000 delegates at the event, also addressing the issue.
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe, for her reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address.
