Business

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Energy transition to dominate talks at Mining Indaba

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe

07 February 2023 - 17:46 Business Day TV
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s opening address at the African Mining Indaba outlined areas of immediate focus in addressing rolling blackouts, but provided scant detail on how that would be achieved.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a keynote address to more than 7,000 delegates at the event, also addressing the issue.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe, for her reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
FREE TO READ | Investing in African Mining Indaba
Business
2.
Company liquidations surge 30% amid a tough ...
Business
3.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
4.
FREE TO READ | Empowerment magazine highlights ...
Business
5.
United Business Solutions: The exemplar of ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.