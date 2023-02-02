Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA puts its foot down on coalitions

Official opposition should be given a chance to govern without the distraction of having to appease small parties

02 February 2023 - 19:35
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
David Gant’s letter refers (“DA must forsake expediency for greater efficacy”, February 1). Think back to the UK election in 2015 when the Conservative Party’s David Cameron was facing Ed Miliband of Labour and Nick Clegg of the Liberal Democrats.

The main topic of discussion was the merits and demerits of a coalition and whether voters should cast their ballots strategically to avoid splitting the vote. Voters were tired of a failed coalition.

Cameron took on the challenge and canvassed heavily in Libdem areas. “The Tories are not interested in coalitions they will win an overall majority”, was his message. The Libdems paid the price and lost many seats.

I believe the DA is getting too stuck in petty nonsense with the smaller parties, and I am pleased they have finally put both feet down as a matter of principle. Without that they will get nowhere.

Let the next election not be about squabbles over what percentage each opposition party gets, but rather on ousting the ANC. Unite behind the DA. Forget ActionSA, the PA, Good, UDM and all the other small parties that are really just ANC stooges.

I also believe the time has come for opposition voters to put their wallets where their crosses are. Elections cost money — lots of it. Salaries for paid employees, adverts, billboards, posters, stationery, T-shirts, radio coverage and so on If every person who intends voting against the ANC donated at least to their opposition party of choice, this would help tremendously.

The DA is doing a fantastic job in opposition and I believe it should be given a chance to govern without all the distraction of having to appease small one- or 10-person parties.

SA should consider adopting the model of Germany, where there is a minimum percentage of votes a party must get before it wins even one seat — I believe it is 5%. Perhaps we could set the minimum at 2.5%, given our diversity.

SA cannot afford another election win for the ANC and the EFF. We need a strong and unified opposition to take its place.

Dennis Allen

Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​ 

