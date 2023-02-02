Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s Christo de Wit
Ramaphosa’s repeated assurances are ever more empty amid the omnishambles the economy has become
Minister in the presidency says declaration might not speed up solution to energy crisis
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
The miner blames lower grades at its Mogalakwena operations and infrastructure closures for decreased production
Overall consumer finances expected to remain vulnerable especially given slowing growth prospects and high rates
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
China says greater US access hurts regional stability amid tension over Taiwan
Attacking midfielder is expecting a competitive outing against Bucs on Saturday
Italian luxury-car maker reports fourth-quarter profit that beats analyst estimates
The JSE surrendered earlier gains on Thursday while the rand held steady around R17 to the dollar as the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BOE) followed the Federal Reserve in hiking rates.
As widely expected, the ECB lifted its deposit rate by 50 basis points, taking the lending benchmark to 2.5%, the highest since 2008, but it warned that monetary tightening isn’t done even as energy prices plunge...
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted after wave of rate hikes
European Central Bank and Bank of England follow the Federal Reserve’s tightening action and warn of more to come
