Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: Coalition partners in chaos

How the coalition environment is shaping up

BL Premium
02 February 2023 - 05:00

Tectonic shifts in coalition politics are happening across the country, creating intriguing party dynamics ahead of the most crucial elections since 1994. 

The first sign of major change in the coalition landscape came in August last year, when EFF leader Julius Malema said his party was open to working with the ANC to prevent the DA from taking power nationally. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.