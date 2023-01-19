Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Macron calls shots in engagement with Africa

France and Germany want African leaders to condemn Russia even as they backtrack on grain and security commitments

19 January 2023 - 18:19
French President Emmanuel Macron.
French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: BRUNA CASA/REUTERS

Relations between Africa and France are becoming like a one-sided football game, where all goals must be scored by Paris. At least Emmanuel Macron seems to see them as such.

The ongoing pressure on the leadership of African countries by France and Germany to encourage them to join the European political course and publicly condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine is indicative.

At the same time, these same European countries still cannot or do not want to implement the terms of the grain deal. Soon it will be half a year since its signing, and most of the grain is still going to the EU. 

What should we do about our food security? Does Macron expect us to crawl to him on our knees and be ready for all his conditions, so long as he gives us a part of what should already belong to us?

By the way, a somewhat similar situation is now happening in the security sector. While the terrorist threat is growing on our side, Paris is curtailing its activities and support for the continent and sends all the money and weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, France still calls itself a partner of the continent and presents the halt of its activities only as an operational pause necessary to come up with a new strategy.

We don’t know how Macron plans to improve his reputation, but so far we can only state that the effectiveness of Africa’s further relations with Paris seems extremely doubtful.

Salif Kobena
Côte d'Ivoire

