I note that it is claimed that Olivier Giroud is currently equal with Thiery “The Cheat” Henry for goals scored for France (“Giroud targets scoring record as France face Denmark,” November 24).
I contend that Olivier is actually ahead of Henry by one goal already. How anyone, including and especially Henry, can lay claim to the handball goal he scored against Ireland as counting in his tally of 51 goals, is beyond ridiculous.
It’s on a par with Diego “Hand of the Devil” Maradona’s goal against England. These two clowns should have been ostracised as much as journalists are for plagiarism, and yet the fickle side of human nature fetes these frauds as gods. Unbelievable.
Robert CarterKyalami
LETTER: Thiery Henry and Diego Maradona should be ostracised, not praised
How Henry can lay claim to the handball goal he scored against Ireland as counting in his tally of 51 goals, is beyond ridiculous
Robert Carter
Kyalami
