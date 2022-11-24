Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Thiery Henry and Diego Maradona should be ostracised, not praised

How Henry can lay claim to the handball goal he scored against Ireland as counting in his tally of 51 goals, is beyond ridiculous

24 November 2022 - 17:16
Diego Maradona smiles during an international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Scotland at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, in this photo taken on November 19, 2008. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID MOIR
Diego Maradona smiles during an international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Scotland at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, in this photo taken on November 19, 2008. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID MOIR

I note that it is claimed that Olivier Giroud is currently equal with Thiery “The Cheat” Henry for goals scored for France (“Giroud targets scoring record as France face Denmark,” November 24).

I contend that Olivier is actually ahead of Henry by one goal already. How anyone, including and especially Henry, can lay claim to the handball goal he scored against Ireland as counting in his tally of 51 goals, is beyond ridiculous.

It’s on a par with Diego “Hand of the Devil” Maradona’s goal against England. These two clowns should have been ostracised as much as journalists are for plagiarism, and yet the fickle side of human nature fetes these frauds as gods. Unbelievable.

Robert Carter
Kyalami

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Messi out to revive Argentina’s image in clash with Mexico

Both sides need to win to stave off an early exit
Sport
5 hours ago

Saudi Arabia end Argentina’s unbeaten run in scorching display

The 51st ranked team secure an astonishing 2-1 victory in Group C clash
Sport
2 days ago

Argentina will beat England in World Cup final, says broker

His model has correctly predicted the winners of the past two World Cups
News
2 months ago
