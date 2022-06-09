Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Hits and misses: what if Arsenal had signed Ronaldo? Crucial signings have had great results, but some didn't happen when they should have B L Premium

The Guardian ran a story on Thursday that told of the Brazilian superstar Liverpool failed to sign. They only just failed to sign him, but a miss and a mile and all that. They did not sign him and history took another path, a shot left to a different reality. They almost bought Rodrygo, the Brazilian, for €3m in 2017. He was 16 at the time and had not yet made his debut for Santos, who were ready to sell him on until a belligerent assistant coach said he would quit if they did so.

Rodrygo had not yet made his first team debut, but the Liverpool scouts were willing to take a shot. Then the former Brazil and Manchester City midfielder Elano, whose surname is Blumer but being Brazilian does not bother with such encumbrances, said he told the Santos president, Modesto Roma Junior, the offer was very modest even for a junior...