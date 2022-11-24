Eastern Europe weapons sector shifts into high gear

China’s Covid woes and higher-than-expected US inventories point to slower demand, helping to keep a lid on pric
Prague/Warsaw — Eastern Europe’s arms industry is churning out guns, artillery shells and other military supplies at a pace not seen since the Cold War as governments in the region lead efforts to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
Allies have been supplying Kyiv with weapons and military equipment since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24, depleting their own inventories along the way.
The US and Britain committed the most direct military aid to Ukraine from January 24 to October 3, a Kiel Institute for the World Economy tracker shows, with Poland in third place and the Czech Republic ninth.
Still wary of Russia, their Soviet-era master, some former Warsaw Pact countries see helping Ukraine as a matter of regional security.
But nearly a dozen government and company officials and analysts who spoke to Reuters said the conflict also presented new opportunities for the region’s arms industry.
“Taking into account the realities of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the visible attitude of many countries aimed at increased spending in the field of defence budgets, there is a real chance to enter new markets and increase export revenues in the coming years,” said Sebastian Chwalek, CEO of Poland’s PGZ.
State-owned PGZ controls more than 50 companies making weapons and ammunition — from armoured transporters to unmanned air systems — and holds stakes in dozens more.
It now plans to invest up to 8-billion zlotys ($1.8bn) over the next decade, more than double its pre-war target, Chwalek told Reuters. That includes new facilities located further from the border with Russia’s ally Belarus for security reasons, he said.
Other manufacturers too are increasing production capacity and racing to hire workers, companies and government officials from Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic said.
Immediately after Russia’s attack some eastern European militaries and manufacturers began emptying their warehouses of Soviet-era weapons and ammunition that Ukrainians were familiar with, as Kyiv waited for Nato-standard equipment from the West.
As those stocks have dwindled, arms makers have cranked up production of both older and modern equipment to keep supplies flowing. The stream of weapons has helped Ukraine push back Russian forces and reclaim swathes of territory.
Chwalek said PGZ would produce 1,000 portable Piorun manpad air-defence systems in 2023 — not all for Ukraine -compared with 600 in 2022 and 300-350 in previous years.
The company — which he said has also delivered artillery and mortar systems, howitzers, bulletproof vests, small arms and ammunition to Ukraine — is likely to beat a pre-war 2022 revenue target of 6.74-billion zlotys.
Companies and officials who spoke to Reuters declined to give details of military supplies to Ukraine. Some did not want to be identified, citing security and commercial sensitivities.
Historic industry
The arms industry in Eastern Europe dates back to the 19th century, when Czech Emil Skoda began manufacturing weapons for the Austro-Hungarian Empire.
Under Communism, huge factories in Czechoslovakia, the Warsaw Pact’s second-largest weapons producer, Poland and elsewhere in the region kept people employed, turning out weapons for Cold War conflicts Moscow stoked around the world.
“The Czech Republic was one of the powerhouses of weapons exporters and we have the personnel, material base and production lines needed to increase capacity,” said its Nato ambassador, Jakub Landovsky.
“This is a great chance for the Czechs to increase what we need after giving the Ukrainians the old Soviet-era stocks. This can show other countries we can be a reliable partner in the arms industry.”
The 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union and Nato’s expansion into the region pushed companies to modernise, but “they can still quickly produce things like ammunition that fits the Soviet systems”, said Siemon Wezeman, a researcher at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
Deliveries to Ukraine have included artillery rounds of “Eastern” calibres, such as 152mm howitzer rounds and 122mm rockets not produced by Western companies, officials and companies said.
They said Ukraine had acquired weapons and equipment via donations from governments and direct commercial contracts between Kyiv and the manufacturers.
“East European countries support Ukraine substantially,” said Christoph Trebesch, a professor at the Kiel Institute. “At the same time it’s an opportunity for them to build up their military production industry.”
Ukraine received nearly 50-billion koruna ($2.1bn) of weapons and equipment from Czech companies, about 95% of which were commercial deliveries, said Czech deputy defence minister Tomas Kopecny. Czech arms exports this year will be the highest since 1989, he said, with many companies in the sector adding jobs and capacity.
“For the Czech defence industry, the conflict in Ukraine, and the assistance it provides is clearly a boost that we have not seen in the last 30 years,” said Kopecny.
David Hac, CEO of Czech STV Group, outlined plans to add new production lines for small-calibre ammunition. It is considering expanding its large-calibre capability. In a tight labour market, the company is trying to poach workers from a slowing car industry, he said.
Defence sales helped the Czechoslovak Group, which owns companies including Excalibur Army, Tatra Trucks and Tatra Defence, nearly double its first-half revenues from a year earlier, to 13.8-billion koruna.
The company is stepping up production of 155mm Nato and 152mm Eastern calibre rounds and refurbishing infantry fighting vehicles and Soviet-era T-72 tanks, said spokesperson Andrej Cirtek. He said supplying Ukraine was more than just good business.
“After the Russian aggression started, our deliveries for Ukrainian army multiplied,” said Cirtek.
“The majority of the Czech population still remember times of a Russian occupation of our country before 1990 and we don’t want to have Russian troops closer to our borders.”
Reuters
