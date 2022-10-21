The market is in a tug of war between investors who see opportunities and those who are focused on the difficult economic backdrop
The postponement of the Gauteng Discover Film Summit by the Gauteng Film Commission is a huge blow to the domestic film industry.
The summit was meant to be held from October 17 to 21, with the aim of bringing together creatives and policy-makers in the audio-visual industry. It would have deliberated on key resolutions and looked at global developments and trends in the local film industry.
This is key if we want to ensure continuous growth within this industry and find ways to help our arts industry recover from the losses incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.
It has now become the norm for the Gauteng government to neglect the arts industry. During the pandemic, our artists received precious little support from the department, and now they continue to suffer due to its incompetence.
Kingsol Chabalala, DA Gauteng shadow sports, arts, culture & recreation MEC
LETTER: Domestic film industry dealt a big blow
It has become the norm for the Gauteng government to neglect the arts industry
