LETTER: Please come clean now, Mr Zuma

Mild risk aversion prevails as concerns about central banks’ policy-tightening efforts and their impact on the health of the global economy continue
Zuma gets a snapshot of his enemies that he can look at over and over again
The former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he’d ‘like to serve again’
JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon says the US and the global economy could tip into a recession by the middle of next year
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
Support aims at helping businesses weather the steep recession expected in 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion, and eventually to rebuild shattered country
The Argentinian icon had asked to be withdrawn from first fixture at Benfica
This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
The utterances of, and palpable relief shown by, former president Jacob Zuma on hearing that his prison days are numbered, presupposes that he believes he has been let off the hook from the looming arms deal charges. And not forgetting his alleged nefarious association with the Guptas.
If this proves to be the case we’ll be forgiven for concluding the whole protracted shebang was a sham, an example of a serious miscarriage of justice. Allow me, a mediocre old hack (a label bestowed on me by Zuma’s camouflage-clad buddy Carl Niehaus) to ask Zuma a few straightforward questions, the answers to which could give him the benefit of the doubt. Or nail him to the wall.
Zuma owes it to a nation struggling to survive economically as a result of state capture to come clean. That would be true democracy in action, not the one torn to shreds by him and his party.
Cliff BuchlerClaremont
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Please come clean now, Mr Zuma
The former president owes it to the nation to answer questions, which would be true democracy in action
The utterances of, and palpable relief shown by, former president Jacob Zuma on hearing that his prison days are numbered, presupposes that he believes he has been let off the hook from the looming arms deal charges. And not forgetting his alleged nefarious association with the Guptas.
If this proves to be the case we’ll be forgiven for concluding the whole protracted shebang was a sham, an example of a serious miscarriage of justice. Allow me, a mediocre old hack (a label bestowed on me by Zuma’s camouflage-clad buddy Carl Niehaus) to ask Zuma a few straightforward questions, the answers to which could give him the benefit of the doubt. Or nail him to the wall.
Zuma owes it to a nation struggling to survive economically as a result of state capture to come clean. That would be true democracy in action, not the one torn to shreds by him and his party.
Cliff Buchler
Claremont
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Jacob Zuma’s 15-month prison term ends, after serving just two months behind bars
Zuma asks court to dismiss journalist Karyn Maughan’s urgent application
Jacob Zuma eyes ANC chair role and gives thumbs up to former wife for president
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
ANTHONY BUTLER: Watch the politics behind the eccentricities of state visits
Zuma asks court to dismiss journalist Karyn Maughan’s urgent application
LETTER: ANC leaders must be held to account
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.