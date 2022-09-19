×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Expect president to shine

19 September 2022 - 16:19
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Power is not something to be taken lightly. A lot of responsibility goes with it. The person elected to a position of power must have leadership qualities — integrity, honesty, wisdom, intelligence, vast knowledge in socioeconomic matters, experience and the ability to handle any challenging, unexpected situation such as pandemics.

Take for instance the sudden developments in Washington DC and Buckingham Palace this week, and New York next week. We expect SA President Cyril Ramaphosa will be able to handle them in a way that will command respect for this country.

I challenge anyone to give me any young person in the ANC, male or female, who would be able to handle such challenging political positions with the honour inherent in them without being an embarrassment to the country.

To be ambitious is a good thing, but we need to be mindful of our limitations lest we cause more harm than good to our beloved country.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

