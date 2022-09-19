LETTER: Expect president to shine

Investors investors will be also be watching out for the Fed’s forecasts, which cuold put its funds rate at 4%-4.25% by the year end and even higher in 2023
Hydrogen offers economic and environmental benefits but there are safety concerns and infrastructure challenges
High commissioner Anthony Phillipson says Prince Charles conceded that slavery and colonialism left a dark stain
The nomination by her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region is a shift away from its support for Ramaphosa
Asisa stats show both life and unit trust assets have declined in the past six months thanks to market volatility and the rising cost of living
The green shoots in music, fashion and film need support from policymakers
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police
All four teams could finish on 14 points after the weekend’s final round of fixtures
A true BMW in character and expectations — and, yes, it’s good enough to make you consider buying it ahead of its petrol-powered cousin
Power is not something to be taken lightly. A lot of responsibility goes with it. The person elected to a position of power must have leadership qualities — integrity, honesty, wisdom, intelligence, vast knowledge in socioeconomic matters, experience and the ability to handle any challenging, unexpected situation such as pandemics.
Take for instance the sudden developments in Washington DC and Buckingham Palace this week, and New York next week. We expect SA President Cyril Ramaphosa will be able to handle them in a way that will command respect for this country.
I challenge anyone to give me any young person in the ANC, male or female, who would be able to handle such challenging political positions with the honour inherent in them without being an embarrassment to the country.
To be ambitious is a good thing, but we need to be mindful of our limitations lest we cause more harm than good to our beloved country.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
LETTER: Expect president to shine
