×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cadre deployment ruling shows Zondo findings are binding

Zondo commission’s recommendation that cadre deployment be dropped is backed by the courts

31 August 2022 - 21:00
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

There is confusion in political circles regarding the status of the recommendations of the Zondo state capture commission. The leader of the opposition regards them as binding, while the president does not.

Any commission of this nature is established to help the executive branch of government unravel a disputed and complex factual matrix (think arms deal, the Marikana massacre or the SA Revenue Service capture), make factual findings and give its recommendations to government for consideration. Generally speaking, both the factual findings and the recommendations are not of a binding nature. The government may accept, reject or modify recommendations made as part of its functions in setting policy, making laws and running the country.

In the case of the recommendations of the Zondo commission concerning the abolition of cadre deployment in the public service and the state-owned enterprises (SOEs), there is an exception to the general rule that recommendations do not bind. The question of the lawfulness and constitutionality of the ANC cadre deployment practices came up for consideration in the high court in the matter of Mlokoti vs Amathole District Municipality. The court decided that the appointment of a municipal manager at the instance of an ANC cadre deployment committee was not constitutional and set the appointment aside.

The ANC did not appeal the decision, which is binding in the Eastern Cape and of persuasive authority throughout the country. Instead of appealing the ANC pretended that its cadre deployment committees only make recommendations. This pretence was unmasked when the minutes of some meetings of the national cadre deployment committee were made public by the Zondo commission. Its recommendation that cadre deployment be dropped is backed by the court findings in Mlokoti’s case and can therefore be regarded as binding.

The whole matter of the legality of cadre deployment is the subject of pending litigation brought by the DA. While cadre deployment to positions in politics is unexceptionable, it is likely that the DA will win its case impugning the practice in the public service and the SOEs.

Paul Hoffman, SC
Director, Accountability Now

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Firoz Cachalia to chair Ramaphosa’s anticorruption advisory council

The civil society body will guide the fight against graft and the state’s response to the Zondo commission reports
National
2 days ago

DA says Ramaphosa is wrong about Zondo recommendations not being binding

John Steenhuisen has accused parliament speaker of shielding the president from accountability
National
2 days ago

LETTER: Parliamentary oversight of the executive may yet save the day

The justice minister has let it be known that the cabinet is not considering the establishment of a new anti-corruption body under chapter 9 of the ...
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
DUMA GQUBULE: Basic income grant is coming — ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: How not to run an impeachment committee
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Franschhoek valley delivers ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Get moving on gas plan before it ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: What is SA’s national interest?
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

DA says Ramaphosa is wrong about Zondo recommendations not being binding

National

LETTER: Cadre desperados

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dire ANC policies and excesses may well worsen

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why was state capture allowed to happen and how can repetition be ...

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.