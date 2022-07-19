LETTER: Brutal shebeen killings the price of transformation

Oil prices have whipsawed on supply concerns and recession fears
Is the State Security Agency using secret methods to undermine SA’s constitution — and what does the public protector know about it?
SA has introduced higher duties for imported frozen potatoes to protect the local industry, meaning more expensive fries
Ruling party dismisses claims that its stance on the Russia and Ukraine conflict is linked to financial or historical ties to Moscow
Proceeds of sale will be used to pay down debt
The agency cuts its rating on the New Development Bank from its second-highest ranking to third
The government hikes the number of oil and gas permits up for auction in July to include blocks previously held by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler
The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations produced some sparkling play that can only augur well for the future of women’s football on the continent
The acclaimed contemporary and accessible art fair presents At Odds, a showcase of artworks by recent graduates
The brutal, mindless killings at shebeens and in the streets of Alexandra are the price we are paying for the ANC’s imposition of transformation. This is not to say that racial transformation was wrong — just that it has a cost.
Let’s look at transformation dispassionately. Because good education and entrées to economic activity were reserved for whites before 1994, whites monopolised skills and top positions. Clearly the ANC as a liberation party could not perpetuate this, and most whites in positions controlled by the state were simply replaced by blacks.
But as the new incumbents lacked skills and experience — through no fault of their own — SA has paid an enormous price in economic growth foregone, inevitably resulting in about 10-million unemployed.
But our politicians never costed their policies. After all, everything any politician promises is free. But in the real world, nothing is free. There were always going to be huge costs attached to instant transformation.
Transformation was inevitable and necessary. But we ate our cake; we no longer have it. Instead, we have millions unemployed. Young people without a future. Young killers without hope.
As much as transformation was essential, it came at a colossal cost in life and livelihoods. It has now served its purpose.
We must now bake a new, bigger cake. Cast down the bitter chalice of forced racial redress! Reverse the unfathomable cost in growth foregone. Invite all to the economic table, of whatever colour or nationality.
Black hegemony is safely entrenched. Black skills are maturing. We are now free to leave behind the painful experiences that were necessary to break white hegemony.
We can now live the constitution: SA belongs to all who live in it, white and black. Truly, a New Dawn is breaking.
Willem CronjeCape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Brutal shebeen killings the price of transformation
As much as transformation was essential, it came at a colossal cost in life and livelihoods
The brutal, mindless killings at shebeens and in the streets of Alexandra are the price we are paying for the ANC’s imposition of transformation. This is not to say that racial transformation was wrong — just that it has a cost.
Let’s look at transformation dispassionately. Because good education and entrées to economic activity were reserved for whites before 1994, whites monopolised skills and top positions. Clearly the ANC as a liberation party could not perpetuate this, and most whites in positions controlled by the state were simply replaced by blacks.
But as the new incumbents lacked skills and experience — through no fault of their own — SA has paid an enormous price in economic growth foregone, inevitably resulting in about 10-million unemployed.
But our politicians never costed their policies. After all, everything any politician promises is free. But in the real world, nothing is free. There were always going to be huge costs attached to instant transformation.
Transformation was inevitable and necessary. But we ate our cake; we no longer have it. Instead, we have millions unemployed. Young people without a future. Young killers without hope.
As much as transformation was essential, it came at a colossal cost in life and livelihoods. It has now served its purpose.
We must now bake a new, bigger cake. Cast down the bitter chalice of forced racial redress! Reverse the unfathomable cost in growth foregone. Invite all to the economic table, of whatever colour or nationality.
Black hegemony is safely entrenched. Black skills are maturing. We are now free to leave behind the painful experiences that were necessary to break white hegemony.
We can now live the constitution: SA belongs to all who live in it, white and black. Truly, a New Dawn is breaking.
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Waive BEE policies at Eskom to cut costs
LETTER: Thank cadre deployment and BEE for the mess
LETTER: White people must stop whining about BEE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.