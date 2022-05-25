LETTER: White people must stop whining about BEE

I don't think white people have any right to moan about silly things like broad-based BEE.

For years white people, including those who were in solidarity with our struggle for liberation, enjoyed everything apartheid had to offer them based on nothing but their whiteness. Throughout apartheid history, merit was never the issue.

I worked for six years in the gold mines in Welkom. The white miners who urinated on our heads in the cage were lucky if they had primary school education. Yet they were treated as masters and earned more money and were given privileges because they were white.

If it weren't for apartheid, some white folks who nowadays have a lot to say about this and that privilege and act of corruption would probably be dirt poor.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi

Madison, Wisconsin

