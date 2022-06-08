LETTER: Platinum Jubilee — June’s most newsworthy story — got scant attention

Business Day is quite comfortably the best daily newspaper in the country. Although pricey, its contributors, opinions, articles and letters are streets ahead of any other newspaper. However, I was disappointed to see the minimal reporting on the Queen of England’s Platinum Jubilee. Photographs? Precious few.

The Platinum Jubilee was easily the most newsworthy story of the month. Its economic effect on the UK was enormous. And yes, to SA as well. We aspire to be a first world country. Our newspapers should reflect that.

Alexander Buchanan

Sandton

