Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Platinum Jubilee — June’s most newsworthy story — got scant attention

SA aspires to be a first world country; our newspapers should reflect that

08 June 2022 - 16:49
Queen Elizabeth II waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5 2022 in London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS JACKSON
Queen Elizabeth II waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5 2022 in London, England. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS JACKSON

Business Day is quite comfortably the best daily newspaper in the country. Although pricey, its contributors, opinions, articles and letters are streets ahead of any other newspaper. However, I was disappointed to see the minimal reporting on the Queen of England’s Platinum Jubilee. Photographs? Precious few.

The Platinum Jubilee was easily the most newsworthy story of the month. Its economic effect on the UK was enormous. And yes, to SA as well. We aspire to be a first world country. Our newspapers should reflect that.

Alexander Buchanan
Sandton

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

