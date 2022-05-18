LETTER: Race-based ruling?

Does this mean judge Patricia Goliath of the Western Cape high court might have ruled differently (refused permission to challenge the authorisations granted by the City of Cape Town and Western Cape government) if the owners of River Club and Zenprop had been black?

If so that is extremely sad, for if we are going to create jobs in the construction sector we have to have one set of rules for everyone, regardless of race.

Terence Grant

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​