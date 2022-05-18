×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Race-based ruling?

18 May 2022 - 15:56
Picture: 123RF/THE VISUALS YOU NEED

In a recent interview aired on YouTube, the leader of one of the two groups objecting to the development at the River Club in Cape Town, Tauriq Jenkins of the Gauringhaicono Khoi Khoin Traditional Indigenous Council, saw fit to point out in his concluding remarks that the developer, the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust, has an all white board, is owned/funded by one of SAs  largest white-owned construction companies (Zenprop) and is allegedly doing the bidding of a company that is owned and run by a white male (Jeff Bezos of Amazon).

Does this mean judge Patricia Goliath of the Western Cape high court might have ruled differently (refused permission to challenge the authorisations granted by the City of Cape Town and Western Cape government) if the owners of River Club and Zenprop had been black?

If so that is extremely sad, for if we are going to create jobs in the construction sector we have to have one set of rules for everyone, regardless of race.

Terence Grant
Cape Town

