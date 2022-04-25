NEIL MANTHORP: Graeme Smith: unfairness does not mean discrimination, arbitrators find
Smith wished not to report to black CEO, but board he preferred was majority black
25 April 2022 - 18:05
The 95-page document detailing the findings of the arbitration hearing into allegations of racism against former national captain and Cricket SA director of cricket, Graeme Smith, is exhaustive as it is exhausting.
The allegations against Smith, made at the Social Justice and National Building hearings led by Dumisa Ntsebeza, were “tentative” and his recommendation that further investigation take place could not be ignored — for the sake of the game as much as Smith’s. ..
