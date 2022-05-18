×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: New housing idea is full of pitfalls

A low-density DIY approach would require extensive land and service infrastructure

18 May 2022 - 15:55
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Your report on the mooted revision of SA’s low-cost housing policy reminded me of a British cartoon depicting two cows viewing a large billboard that read “All cows to be slaughtered” (this a radical attempt to restrict an outbreak of contagious disease). Said one cow to the other, “So what else is new?” (“ANC proposes radical change to housing policy in discussion paper”, May 17).

The idea of poor people building their own houses would not be news to the millions of people in this country who are already living in shacks. But what is of serious concern is the urban consequences of this policy. The low-density, one-house-per-plot approach requires extensive land, including expanded roads, social services and policing, and sewage and water infrastructure. These cost four times as much as the tiny amount currently allocated to build each house.

“Land” in this instance would invariably mean the cheapest unencumbered open veld, likely extending even further poor people’s already disadvantaged peripheral existence, far from a centrally located job, education and welfare access and opportunities, with minimal access to public transport.

The isolating nature of one family per plot is socially antithetic to community formation, a vital factor in protection against crime and gangs and to compensate for poor social services. The likely overall density of 50 dwellings per hectare goes against every measure of public housing effectiveness, where 400 is considered a moderate norm. (By contrast, old high-rise cities might achieve a density of 900/ha).

Rod Lloyd
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: SA must not allow the weather service ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CARTOON: Nathi Mthethwa’s monumental waste
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: If you sup with the devil, don’t call ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Ramaphosa keeps on making promises he ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
MAT CUTHBERT: How to protect infrastructure from ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.