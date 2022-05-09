National Mbalula’s high hopes for policy geared at getting SA rail on track Vision includes allowing the private sector to operate routes with own stock B L Premium

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday touted an ambitious national rail policy (NRP) under which the government could grant third-party access to railway lines and conclude the handover of commuter rail services to municipalities.

The NRP is geared at guiding the partnership between state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and private rail businesses but does not amount to privatisation, Mbalula said. “There is no such policy on the table.”..