Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A clichéd view of Israel

04 May 2022 - 15:29
Israelis stand near graves on Memorial Day, when Israel commemorates its fallen soldiers, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on May 4 2022. Picture: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN
Once again Terry Crawford-Browne regurgitates the hackneyed narrative of his clichéd accusations of Israel being an apartheid state and of Palestinian genocide (“Appropriate for SA to expose Israeli genocide”, May 2).

Genocide of an ever-increasing population? What a strange accusation, but as it comes from Crawford-Browne’s pen is anyone surprised?

Enough has been written refuting these allegations for me to waste no more energy, given that so few believe him and even fewer show any interest in this issue other than a few members of the Jewish and Muslim communities. It is sad that Crawford-Browne has made it his life’s mission to malign and destroy the Jewish state and its people in and outside the greater diaspora.

While his country teeters on the brink of becoming a failed state due to corruption and other crime he turns a blind eye to the tragedy at home, instead of trying to fix the little that is still “fixable” under the ANC government.

Allan Wolman, Tel Aviv, Israel

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: Appropriate for SA to expose Israeli genocide

More than 50 laws discriminate against Palestinian Israeli citizens
