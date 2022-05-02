LETTER: Appropriate for SA to expose Israeli genocide

That Israel is an apartheid state in terms of international law is well established by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the UN and even by Israel’s own B’Tselem.

Within “Israel proper”, more than 50 laws (including the Jewish Nation State law enacted in 2018) discriminate against Palestinian Israeli citizens on the basis of citizenship, land and language.

Parallel to SA’s notorious Group Areas Act, 93% of Israel is reserved for Jewish occupation only. Such humiliations in SA were referred to as “petty apartheid”.

Beyond the “green line”, the West Bank and Gaza are “grand apartheid” bantustans with even less autonomy than had our puppet dictatorships. Given our own disastrous apartheid history, it is totally appropriate for SA to take the lead in exposing Israeli genocide, apartheid and war crimes in terms of international law.

Business Day’s myopic and “white” colonial editorial opinion (SA’s stance on Russia means it has no right to lecture others, April 26) ironically ignores that the Israeli government has also decided to remain neutral in the Ukrainian war. With the US and Nato having over many years deliberately provoked Russia to invade Ukraine, the world is now on the brink of a Third World War and prospective nuclear catastrophe. Undeterred, the US is urging Ukraine to prolong the war and also to reject Russian and/or UN negotiation proposals.

The hypocrisy so evident in European and the US media screaming now for war crime investigations against Russian leaders contrasts dismally with their silence about US and Nato war crimes in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Syria and numerous other countries since 9/11, when many, many more people with darker skins were deemed mere “collateral damage”.

Why too is Business Day silent about the diabolical behaviour of the British and US governments in the Julian Assange case because of his revelations of their war crimes? This includes last week’s expose that Mike Pompeo, while director of the CIA, intended to kidnap Assange from the Ecuadorean Embassy in London and to murder him.

Terry Crawford-Browne

World Beyond War — SA

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​