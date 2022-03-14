LETTER: Is it real or just my imagination?

I am running out of words to describe how I feel right now. I am not sure what is more shocking, the bombing of a hospital and killing of patients at Mariupol by the mighty Russian army, or hearing Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, saying Russia did not invade or attack Ukraine and the hospital victims were all actors, the deaths not real.

According to the Kremlin, the war, deaths and displacement are figments of our imaginations. Maybe I am most shocked and dejected after France’s President Emmanuel Macron said diplomacy won’t end the Russia-Ukraine war. This means we will see more carnage. Or perhaps I am shocked because President Cyril Ramaphosa has given SA’s women the proverbial middle finger by appointing a Ramaphosa clone, Raymond Zondo, as chief justice.

My biggest shock is reserved for the media houses that are puppets of the West. It is an insult for them to call comrade Carl Niehaus a “fake” soldier. They said, he failed the military veterans verification test. But he wears military fatigues and speaks the lingo, so he must be a military vet, and a general nogal.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​