LETTER: Is it real or just my imagination?

14 March 2022 - 15:01
An aeriel view showsa military vehicle on fire next to a building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Maripuol, Ukraine as uploaded on March 13, 2022, in this handout drone video obtained by Reuters on March 13, 2022. Picture: HANDOUT via REUTERS
An aeriel view showsa military vehicle on fire next to a building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Maripuol, Ukraine as uploaded on March 13, 2022, in this handout drone video obtained by Reuters on March 13, 2022. Picture: HANDOUT via REUTERS

I am running out of words  to describe how I feel right now. I am not sure what is more shocking, the bombing of a hospital and killing of patients at Mariupol by the mighty Russian army, or hearing Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, saying Russia did not invade or attack Ukraine and the hospital victims were all actors, the deaths not real.

According to the Kremlin, the war, deaths and displacement are figments of our imaginations. Maybe I am most shocked and dejected after France’s President Emmanuel Macron said diplomacy won’t end the Russia-Ukraine war. This means we will see more carnage. Or perhaps I am shocked because President Cyril Ramaphosa has given SA’s women the proverbial middle finger by appointing a Ramaphosa clone, Raymond Zondo, as chief justice. 

My biggest shock is reserved for the media houses that are  puppets of the West. It is an insult for them to call comrade Carl Niehaus a “fake” soldier. They said, he failed the military veterans verification  test. But he wears military fatigues and speaks the lingo, so he must be a military vet, and a general nogal

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via email

