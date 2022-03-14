LETTER: Viva la Versailles declaration

Friday’s Versailles declaration by 27 European heads of state and governments that the EU intends to collectively arm, counter cyber warfare and become autonomous in food and energy is the most significant event since Churchill and Roosevelt issued the Atlantic Charter, setting out the Anglo-American vision for the world after World War 2.

This is Europe 80 years on, condemning “Russia and its accomplice Belarus” for bringing war back as “a tectonic shift in European history” and speaking unmistakably for itself: “Ukraine belongs to our European family.”

It has the ring of a distant knell. Vladimir Putin has brought on the thing he started the war to set back.

Paul Whelan,Via email

