LETTER: Why favour Cuba over SA?

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has tried — unsuccessfully in my opinion — to justify the R50m she is sending to Cuba. But did she for one minute consider the plight of our own many poor, starving and needy, or the more than 25-million unemployed? Not to mention the 5,000 SA schools that still have pit toilets.

Pandor says Cuba supplied us with doctors to help with the Covid pandemic, most of whom could not communicate very well in English or any African language, when we have many locally qualified doctors who have been unable to find employment or be placed to serve out their internships because of a dysfunctional health department.

David Wantling, Via email

