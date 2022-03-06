CCMA in last mediation to avert strike at Sibanye gold mines
Unions are bent on action by Thursday unless the management gives in to their demands
06 March 2022 - 17:43
In a final attempt to try breaking a wage deadlock, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) will on Monday facilitate a meeting between Sibanye-Stillwater management and a coalition of mining unions that have voted to strike for higher wages at the company’s gold operations.
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) acting general secretary William Mabapa told Business Day that the CCCMA’s intervention is aimed at bringing the parties together once more to reach an amicable agreement before downing tools...
