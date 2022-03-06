LETTER: Fighting Nazism? Really?

The spokesperson for Russia’s embassy in SA, Alexander Arefiev, must believe South Africans are stupid, ignorant and uninformed when he states that Russia is fighting Nazism in Ukraine (“Russian targets are all military”, March 2.)

What a load of nonsense. If anyone is acting like the Nazis did, it is Vladimir Putin and his war machine.

Arefiev blandly states that all strikes are aimed exclusively at military infrastructure. Well, if that is the case either all the Western media are showing fake pictures of civilian structures, schools and hospitals being attacked, or the Russian army’s aim is the worst in the world.

This unprovoked attack by Russia on another country is exactly what Hitler did in 1939. Let’s hope the Russian people don’t reap the same results the German people did from that war.

Johann Kruger

Via email

