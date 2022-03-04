Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Putin has already lost by starting a war he doesn’t have the power to finish

Russia can languish, without victory or settlement, as an international pariah, stuck with policing a large, hostile country

04 March 2022 - 14:52 Paul Whelan
A sticker equating Russian President Vladimir Putin with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler is seen on a car entering Ukraine at the Medyka border crossing on March 3 2022 in Medyka, Poland. Picture: GETTY IMAGES SEAN GALLUP
A sticker equating Russian President Vladimir Putin with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler is seen on a car entering Ukraine at the Medyka border crossing on March 3 2022 in Medyka, Poland. Picture: GETTY IMAGES SEAN GALLUP

The dawn of the nuclear age saw  the parallel understanding that war between the superpowers is henceforth ruled out. US policy towards the USSR from Truman on became “containment” not confrontation. The USSR reciprocated, notably in Cuba, revealing the cold war in action. There could of course be small proxy “conventional” wars, but a nuclear war was not to happen, and did not.

It is reasonable to assume years on that Vladimir Putin calculated this situation could be turned to his advantage. He would have known the US and Nato could not and would not fight for Ukraine, and that all he had to do was move in as fellow Russians. His miscalculation is that Ukraine does not see things that way, and Ukraine is not Korea or Cuba or Georgia. The country cannot play proxy: it is part of Europe and wishes to join the EU.

Nevertheless, Nato cannot come to Ukraine’s aid for fear of a war between nuclear powers; it looks as if Putin's thinking is right and his plan “wins”. But ironically, the same logic also works against him: as there is no-one to defeat him, so there is no way he can win. Russia can languish, without victory or settlement, as an international pariah, stuck with policing a large, hostile country. To what end? The restoration of the Russian Empire? For how long? At what cost?

Putin must be banking on the world moving on after a fait accompli and it is true that “normal relations” have a way of returning in time: outlawing a state becomes impossible for the international community to sustain indefinitely. 

But the risk, meanwhile, is enormous for leaders who break ranks, whether sanctions against their country work or do not work. Pressure builds for a quick victory and end that is, from the logic of the present situation, impossible. So it is for Russia now. Putin has already lost by starting a war he does not have the power to finish.

Paul Whelan,Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: How far will Putin go?

The Russian president cares nothing for the damage he inflicts and will have to be forcibly stopped
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Tap dancing around Putin

SA will pay the price of our leaders' choices
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Damn Israel but let Russia off lightly

ANC's depth of hypocrisy on Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine beggars belief
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Pusillanimous but consistent

The ANC turns always a blind eye to the sins of its allies
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Crucial decisions by Mbeki at ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Sars regime of privacy and secrecy ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: SA in danger of being grey-listed for ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
NONTOBEKO HLELA: Russia’s war is above all a ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Zondo’s clunky reports are an insult ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Russia’s bare-faced lies

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Neither anti-American nor pro-Putin

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA a disaster in the making

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.