LETTER: Russia’s bare-faced lies

Alexander Arefiev of Russia’s embassy in SA claims that “Russia has no intention to occupy Ukraine or to harm its civilians” (“Russian targets are all military”, March 2). This from the very same Russian government that just more than a week ago repeatedly reassured the international community that Russia had no hostile intention towards Ukraine and that rumours of an invasion were Western propaganda.

Just days later tens of thousands of Russian motorised troops and battle tanks poured across the border and headed for all the major Ukrainian cities, while Russian artillery and ballistic missiles poured down on its people. The bare-faced lies of Vladimir Putin’s evil brood of duplicitous henchmen are before the world today.

No Mr Arefiev, take your fairytales somewhere else. We know you think Africans are stupid, but you only get to trick us once.

Cliff Smith

Cape Town

