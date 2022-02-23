PODCAST | Becoming David Shapiro

Investment veteran David Shapiro’s career is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by David Shapiro, Sasfin’s chief global equity strategist.

Having started out as a runner on the JSE floor in February 1972, Shapiro has been in the SA investment industry for 50 years now.

The veteran investor takes us through his early days in financial markets. He says in the 1970s, amid the world moving from “the gold standard”, a crippling oil shortage and the Vietnam War, SA had its own basket of factors to deal with such as high inflation and a booming commodities sector, driven by gold.

