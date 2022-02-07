Opinion / Letters

LETTER: eThekwini: a case against coalitions

The city is almost bankrupt and literally falling apart at the seams

07 February 2022 - 16:32
Durban’s North Beach. Picture: 123RF/HONGQI ZHANG
Durban’s North Beach. Picture: 123RF/HONGQI ZHANG

David Christianson argues that coalitions “are the most viable solutions to the country’s many problems” and uses the analogy of the Johannesburg and Tshwane metros to make his case (“Why coalition governments remain the future of SA”, February 3). 

But what of eThekwini? Formerly Durban, once touted as the only debt-free city in the world. Certainly one of the best administered and run. Until 1996/1997, that is. Now, after 25 years of continuous ANC local government, it’s a nigh-on bankrupt, failing, corrupted black hole, literally falling apart at the seams. 

Both its former mayor and city manager face corruption and racketeering charges totalling billions of rand. Meanwhile, kilometres of municipal roads and suburbs are unlit at night because they haven’t got any light bulbs for the street lamps, potholes go unfilled for months at a time, and the water reticulation system (like most other things not maintained for decades) has all but given up.

eThekwini now also has a coalition government that was foisted on the ANC, whose support finally fell below 50% this last election. An ANC-led coalition, including every rag-tag, “seat for sale”, single issue one-man operation, “what’s in it for me?", gun-for-hire party in the council.

A motley gang of 12 or 15 carpetbaggers, thugs, opportunists and brown-noses. A more cut-throat, disingenuous, selfish, criminally connected bunch you’d never wish to meet. They put some of their newfound ANC allies in the shade. 

Sadly, coalitions are not always the solution.

Mark Lowe 
Durban

