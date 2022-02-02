Cele says ANC, IFP and NFP affected worst by political killings in KwaZulu-Natal

Intra-party conflict and political killings inflicted the highest toll on the ANC, IFP and National Freedom Party (NFP) in KwaZulu-Natal, according to police minister Bheki Cele.

Cele provided an update on investigations led by the task team on political killings in the province at a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday.

He said that since June 2021 the task team had registered 32 dockets — most of which were reported during local government elections in November.

“Investigations of the political killings task team have revealed that the most affected political parties are the ANC, IFP and NFP. Motives for these crimes are linked to intra-political conflicts with a few cases linked to motives such as taxi violence and other domestic-related issues,” he said.

Since the formation of the task team in 2018, 10 people have been sentenced to life imprisonment while 22 accused were handed sentences ranging from 10 to 50 years.

“Twelve accused have been sentenced to no more than 10 years and the remainder are going through the court processes. In addition, 116 case dockets not related to the task team’s mandate but somehow linked to politically related cases, either with similar suspects and or ballistic analysis, are being processed by the team for further investigation.”