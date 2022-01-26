Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: With US power waning, SA stands at a Brics crossroad B L Premium

It is a cold winter in Russia and Eastern Europe, and Vladimir Putin has turned up the heat.

He has moved more than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine’s border and demanded that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) — the 30 country collective security alliance where “an attack on one is an attack on all” — expand no further, and especially not admit Ukraine...