STEVEN KUO: With US power waning, SA stands at a Brics crossroad
26 January 2022 - 14:48
It is a cold winter in Russia and Eastern Europe, and Vladimir Putin has turned up the heat.
He has moved more than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine’s border and demanded that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) — the 30 country collective security alliance where “an attack on one is an attack on all” — expand no further, and especially not admit Ukraine...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now