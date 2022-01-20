Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A chance to correct the ANC’s mistakes

20 January 2022 - 14:56
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently stated that the ANC is not a machine and is only human, and therefore makes mistakes. Most of us learn from our mistakes and try not to make them again, but not the ANC. It has been making the same mistakes for more than 20 years, and has run every aspect of our country into the ground, making it almost completely dysfunctional.

Ramaphosa was recently handed the first part of the Zondo commission’s state capture report, which seriously implicates many leading ANC members. What a wonderful opportunity for the president to show that he has the strength of character to act decisively and suspend all these despicable people pending their prosecution and hopefully speedy incarceration.

Or am I daydreaming, and we have just wasted billions more of our hard-earned tax money?   

David Wantling,Via email

