Sisulu comments stoke ANC succession scramble
Cyril Ramaphosa’s opponents emboldened by attack on judiciary with president wary of taking action
17 January 2022 - 05:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa is disinclined to fire tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, whose attack on the judiciary is seen as a precursor to an ANC succession debate that could torpedo efforts to reform a party that in 2021 suffered its worst electoral performance since the advent of democracy.
A source close to the president said even though Ramaphosa has the sole constitutional prerogative to hire and fire those in his cabinet, the president is not keen to fire a potential political opponent without following "due process"...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now