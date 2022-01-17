Politics Sisulu comments stoke ANC succession scramble Cyril Ramaphosa’s opponents emboldened by attack on judiciary with president wary of taking action B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa is disinclined to fire tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, whose attack on the judiciary is seen as a precursor to an ANC succession debate that could torpedo efforts to reform a party that in 2021 suffered its worst electoral performance since the advent of democracy.

A source close to the president said even though Ramaphosa has the sole constitutional prerogative to hire and fire those in his cabinet, the president is not keen to fire a potential political opponent without following "due process"...