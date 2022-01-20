The ANC’s packed political calendar
The run-up to the ANC’s elective conference in December will be more intense than usual
20 January 2022 - 05:00
Covid lockdowns and a condensed municipal elections campaign in the latter half of 2021 have meant that the run-up to the ANC’s elective conference in December will be more intense than usual.
The party was unable to have its national general council (NGC) in mid-2020 due to the lockdown. The NGC, at which the party takes stock of its policies and leadership, is now expected to be held during the policy conference, which should take place in mid-2022...
