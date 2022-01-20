Features / Cover Story The ANC’s packed political calendar The run-up to the ANC’s elective conference in December will be more intense than usual B L Premium

Covid lockdowns and a condensed municipal elections campaign in the latter half of 2021 have meant that the run-up to the ANC’s elective conference in December will be more intense than usual.

The party was unable to have its national general council (NGC) in mid-2020 due to the lockdown. The NGC, at which the party takes stock of its policies and leadership, is now expected to be held during the policy conference, which should take place in mid-2022...