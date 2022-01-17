Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Embracing the colonial lifestyle

Matching mindsets of colonialism

17 January 2022 - 15:15
Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. File picture: TREVOR SAMSON.
So tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is concerned about black judges in the higher echelons of the judiciary who are “mentally colonised Africans, who have settled with the world view and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors”?

Could one not say the same thing about black ministers in government who have taken with vigour to colonial limousines and high heels?

Fred Mueller

Brackendowns

