LETTER: Embracing the colonial lifestyle

So tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu is concerned about black judges in the higher echelons of the judiciary who are “mentally colonised Africans, who have settled with the world view and mindset of those who have dispossessed their ancestors”?

Could one not say the same thing about black ministers in government who have taken with vigour to colonial limousines and high heels?

Fred Mueller

Brackendowns

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.