LETTER: Parasitic transformation

What exactly is stopping black people from investing in mining themselves? (“Department makes moves to sidestep ruling on Mining Charter”, November 23)? They seemingly have unlimited resources in the Public Investment Corporation and others.

The parasitic nature of “transformation” is sucking the life blood out of our economy. The lost tax revenue from lack of mining investment due to this sort of legalised theft disguised as social justice is mind-blowing.

Ian Ferguson, BusinessLIVE

