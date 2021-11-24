Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Parasitic transformation

24 November 2021 - 16:14
A coal mine in Limpopo. Picture: SUPPLIED

What exactly is stopping black people from investing in mining themselves? (“Department makes moves to sidestep ruling on Mining Charter”, November 23)? They seemingly have unlimited resources in the Public Investment Corporation and others.

The parasitic nature of “transformation” is sucking the life blood out of our economy. The lost tax revenue from lack of mining investment due to this sort of legalised theft disguised as social justice is mind-blowing.

Ian Ferguson, BusinessLIVE

Department makes moves to sidestep ruling on Mining Charter

Department of mineral resources & energy plans to change the law to ensure compliance with some of its provisions
1 day ago
