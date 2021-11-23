EMPOWERMENT
Department makes moves to sidestep ruling on Mining Charter
Department of mineral resources & energy plans to change the law to ensure compliance with some of its provisions
23 November 2021 - 10:18
UPDATED 23 November 2021 - 22:56
The victory hailed by the mining industry when the high court overturned aspects of the Mining Charter could turn out to be hollow as the department of mineral resources & energy plans to change the law to ensure compliance with some of its provisions.
A period of uncertainty, which is bad for investment and job creation, is in store until the proposed amendments to the Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) see the light of day...
