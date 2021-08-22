Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Empires self-destruct

22 August 2021 - 19:01
People demonstrate in support of Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the country, at Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, August 19 2021. Picture: REUTERS/LOUIZA VRADI
People demonstrate in support of Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the country, at Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, August 19 2021. Picture: REUTERS/LOUIZA VRADI

While the fall of Kabul has dusted off Kipling poems and encouraged contemplation of such paintings as Remnants of an  Army, and Last stand at Gandamak, some may remember John Bagot Glubb and his academically scorned ideas about the fate of empires.

After soldiering in the Middle East he opined that empires last for 10 generations or about 250 years. From 2021 this would return the US to 1771, disturbingly close to the 1776 Declaration of Independence. It certainly looks as if the US is wallowing in Glubb’s “Age of Decadence”, and President Joe Biden’s shameful Afghanistan exit supports Glubb’s dictum that empires destroy themselves.

If the finger has scratched the wall, what does  it portend? Nato is effectively finished. Biden’s breach of trust towards his European allies has done more in two weeks than Donald Trump could in four years. The Ukraine was already quaking before the Russian bear, now the Baltic states will be too.

Jihadi fundamentalism in Africa has just received a huge boost, while the Houthis will aim at the Saudi jugular. The Taiwanese, South Koreans and Japanese are now more exposed to Chinese power than ever, while the Australians are regretting their pro-American stance. Even the Israelis must be shivering slightly.   With Rambo in frail care, who will  protect the West’s treasured illusions of democracy and human rights?

As the apogee of American might was ushered in by those terrifying blasts at Nagasaki and Hiroshima, one must  be  concerned that its downfall might not end with a whimper...

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Afghan pullout makes the West look weak, says UK

British defence secretary Ben Wallace says Taliban victory will inspire terrorists around the world
World
3 days ago

TIM CULPAN: The Taliban’s digital revolution

With a vast country to run and disparate groups to placate, a Taliban government will rely even more on communications
Opinion
12 hours ago

STEVEN KUO: Afghans were dumped so the US can focus on China

The threat of Chinese dominance has replaced Islamic fundamentalism
Opinion
4 days ago

Afghanistan’s collapse a blow to Joe Biden as Taliban overrun Kabul

Sudden departure of US raises difficult questions about president’s approach to the conflict
World
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: US abandoning Afghans sends terrible message

America withdraws, having done little to secure the safety of those who co-operated with it
Opinion
1 week ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: To intervene or not to intervene: the choices in Afghanistan

Many Afghans worry over their fragile democratic institutions and the advances women have made
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Odds are the proposed social security tax ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
Judgment on citizenship a blow for thousands of ...
Opinion
3.
Private equity firm’s £7bn Morrison takeover ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: MTN was right to walk away from ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
China’s wealth redistribution plan will take ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Nato aims to step up evacuations from Afghanistan

World / Asia

Meet the Taliban leaders in charge of Afghanistan

World / Asia

China struggles to sell the Taliban at home

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.