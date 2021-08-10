Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lions deserve more respect

10 August 2021 - 17:53
Kyle Sinckler of the British & Irish Lions reacts after conceding another scrum penalty during the Castle Lager Lions Series 2nd Test match between South Africa and British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium on July 31, 2021. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/EJ LANGNER
This will likely be an unpopular letter, but I feel it has to be said. I think SA fell far short in the level of hospitality and grace that was accorded the British & Irish Lions rugby tourists.

On the field the Boks were all class and professionalism, and winning the series with so little preparation time was a mighty achievement. Well done to Siya Kolisi and his team. They made us proud again.

Alas, off the field the Lions did not get the respect they deserved. Admittedly, the first low blow was struck by coach Warren Gatland, but the furious response hinting at allegations of bias and cheating, which amounted to a public attack on World Rugby and the humiliation of an international referee, was an over-reaction.

Refereeing mistakes and inconsistencies were apparent and must be addressed, but not in such a disrespectful and public manner. Many in the local media embarrassed themselves and their profession by joining in the fray, and social media in particular often bordered on a frenzy of bias, antagonism and lack of courtesy for our guests.

The Lions went ahead with the tour despite it being fraught with danger. Besides being one of the most violent countries in the world, they were exposed to a pandemic at its worst, a host of restrictions, and landed in the middle of a frightening and savage insurrection.

A lesser team than this Lions side would possibly not have risked coming to SA in the first place, or would have understandably packed up and gone home. They deserve our thanks, not immature insults.

David Wolpert, Rivonia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

