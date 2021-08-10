Sport / Rugby

All Blacks vow to make a better show of next Wallabies clash

Scrumhalf Brad Weber says the team tried to do too much with the ball in the first Test

10 August 2021 - 15:03 Ian Ransom
Sam Cane of the All Blacks performs the haka ahead of the Bledisloe Cup match between New Zealand and Australia at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand on October 11 2020. Picture: PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES
Auckland — Having garnered only faint praise from their 33-25 win over Australia, the All Blacks have pledged to work harder in the second Bledisloe Cup clash at Eden Park on Saturday to close out the series with a match to spare.

After a slow start in the first Test at the weekend, the All Blacks won with a three-try burst after half-time but conceded three late five-pointers to flatter the Wallabies.

All Blacks scrumhalf Brad Weber said the team were full of beans when they took the field in Auckland and tried to do too much with the ball.

“It was our first time at Eden Park this year, we’d had a couple of weeks off and the boys were bloody keen to throw the ball around,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “We probably needed to roll our sleeves up a bit first before we tried to take on those opportunities.

“It wasn’t until we had a bit of a rark-up [scolding] that we started seeing a lot of those things and that was the key to the [third] quarter.”

Victory on Saturday will ensure the All Blacks retain the Bledisloe Cup, the annual trophy contested by the trans-Tasman nations, for a 19th successive year. The match also doubles as the teams’ first in the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship with SA and Argentina.

Weber said the All Blacks had plenty of improvement within them. “We’re nowhere near the finished product,” he added. “If we keep building and growing our game like we’re planning to, hopefully we’re a scary beast by the end.

“It’s sticking to the bread and butter and not giving ball away cheap.”

Reuters

