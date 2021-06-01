LETTER: Where are Russian and Chinese vaccines?

Why is the government not fast-tracking the approvals of the Russian and Chinese vaccines? How long can it take to go through the paperwork of the trials, and results that have already completed trials?

Either these trials were adequate or they were not. Our health authority should either accept or reject them. These vaccines are being used by many countries. Why is there secrecy about the lack of supply of vaccines and why some are not being used if they are available?

I think the public, which is suffering the consequences of the slow vaccine rollout, has a right to know.

Jeremy Gordon

Sea Point

