Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where are Russian and Chinese vaccines?

The public has a right to know why some vaccines are not being used if they are safe and available

01 June 2021 - 17:49
Sputnik V vaccine. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Sputnik V vaccine. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Why is the government not fast-tracking the approvals of the Russian and Chinese vaccines? How long can it take to go through the paperwork of the trials, and results that have already completed trials? 

Either these trials were adequate or they were not. Our health authority should either accept or reject them. These vaccines are being used by many countries. Why is there secrecy about the lack of supply of vaccines and why some are not being used if they are available?

I think the public, which is suffering the consequences of the slow vaccine rollout, has a right to know. 

Jeremy Gordon 
Sea Point

LETTER: Employees, not unions, should be on boards

Leaders are still striving for the destruction of capitalism and the institution of a workers’ paradise that has failed everywhere
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Listen to Naomi Osaka, ANC

Tennis star chooses principle over money
Opinion
3 hours ago

LETTER: Seizing medical aid funds is equalising down

Forced equality will lead to a state in which we cannot even protect our hospitals from burning down
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: 'Comrades' and 'corruption' go together

Health minister Zweli Mkhize thinks he can clear away the Digital Vibes malfeasance
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Raising chicken prices hits poor

Tariff actions against poultry importers despite healthy local industry is mind-boggling
Opinion
2 days ago
