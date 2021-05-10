LETTER: Virus of racism is destroying the US

China, the sleeping giant, has woken up as predicted long ago and is steaming forwards unwaveringly. Meanwhile, the US, which has always regarded itself as a balancing force, is busy destroying itself from the inside.

Diversity, its traditional strength, is becoming an albatross around its neck. “White Anglo-Saxon Protestantism” is the new sugar coating for outright racism.

While painting China as the big threat, the US is losing sight of the fact that it is becoming its own worst enemy. Perhaps it needs some time off: time to turn inwards and do some introspection to heal itself.

The question can rightfully be asked whether the US is still the “land of the free” for all of its citizens, or are some more free and equal than others due to systemic discrimination?

Four years ago two viruses started spreading across that land: racism and Covid-19. Both are still raging. The US may over time develop herd immunity against Covid-19, but its highest priority should be to develop a vaccine or herd immunity against racism.

I still want to believe the US has what it takes to self-correct, but the virus attacking the soul of the nation seems to be resilient. It is already embedded in its DNA.

China does not need to lift a finger to further strengthen its leading position on the world stage, it must just stay on course.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

